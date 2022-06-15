Wednesday, June 15, 2022
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Posey Lester Baliles Jr., 85, of Stuart, died Sunday, June 12. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Thomas Carter, of Martinsville, died Sunday, June 12. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Kermit Darnell Hairston Sr., 56, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 9. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

James Kidd died Monday, June 13. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Brenda Lee Eanes Wall, 80, of Collinsville, died Sunday, June 12. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Barbara Ann Lewellyn White, 82, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be Sunday, June 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. and services will be Monday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at Stanleytown United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Service in Martinsville is in charge.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

