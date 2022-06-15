WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat the HiToms last night 7-1 improving to 7-7 on the season. The Mustangs are four games behind first place Savannah in the West while Wilson and Tri-City are tied for the lead in the East. Martinsville plays at home tonight against Asheboro.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats yesterday 10-4. The Nats are 23-41 on the season, last in the NL East and 18.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Nats play the Braves again tonight. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.