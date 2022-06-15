Wednesday, June 15, 2022
US military ground raid in Syria captures top ISIS leader

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A rare U.S. military ground raid in northwestern Syria has captured a top ISIS leader, according to the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition.

A U.S. defense official said there were no injuries to U.S. military personnel or aircraft involved in the raid.

“Coalition forces detained a senior Daesh leader during an operation in Syria June 16,” Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. “The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria.”

“The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians,” it said. “There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to Coalition aircraft or assets.”

U.S. military ground operations in northwestern Syria have targeted top ISIS leaders, most notably Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who killed himself during an October, 2019 raid near the border with Turkey that was carried out by the elite Delta Force.

His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, detonated himself with an explosion during a similar raid in February this year.

“Coalition forces will continue to hunt the remnants of Daesh wherever they hide to ensure their enduring defeat,” Operation Inherent Resolve added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

