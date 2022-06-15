Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HomeDailiesPartly sunny with a high of 91 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Partly sunny with a high of 91 today

staff
By staff
0
14045
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A nearly stationary frontal boundary will be the focus for more storms developing this afternoon. Otherwise, an upper ridge keeps us in the hot and humid air mass. A return to cooler temperatures should be here by Saturday, but until then, expect a daily threat of storms and higher humidity. Those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat and large hail is also possible. The heat index may exceed 100 degrees for a couple of hours this afternoon.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleIn Brief: Netflix renews ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, riding high with ‘Stranger Things’, and more
Next articleGwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt admit they still “love” each other
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE