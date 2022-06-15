Partly sunny with a high of 91 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A nearly stationary frontal boundary will be the focus for more storms developing this afternoon. Otherwise, an upper ridge keeps us in the hot and humid air mass. A return to cooler temperatures should be here by Saturday, but until then, expect a daily threat of storms and higher humidity. Those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat and large hail is also possible. The heat index may exceed 100 degrees for a couple of hours this afternoon.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: