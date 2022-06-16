Jennifer Hudson’s talk show debuting September 12

Warner Bros./Michael Rozman

Newly-minted EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will be “lighting up daytime” starting September 12.

J Hud’s new eponymous chat show will launch in 95% of American TV markets and will be executive produced by Emmy-winning The Ellen DeGeneres Show vets Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution revealed a smiling promotional pic of the star against a sequined backdrop with the words “Lighting Up Daytime!” above her.

The show will air on Fox TV stations and other station groups nationwide.

American Idol veteran Hudson official rose to the rare EGOT rank — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winner — last Sunday, when the hit Broadway show she co-produced, A Strange Loop, snagged a Best Musical trophy.

