Netflix teases ‘Blonde’, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Ana De Armas is stunning as Marilyn Monroe, in the new teaser to Netflix’s biopic Blonde.

The actress is shown being every bit the iconic bombshell on camera — but a wreck behind the scenes.

De Armas is shown reimagining Monroe’s legendary Gentlemen Prefer Blondes “staircase scene,” and amid a haunting rendition of “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” is shown in tears backstage.

“Don’t abandon me,” she pleads.

However, a moment later, she composes herself and turns on a pixel-perfect imitation of Monroe’s movie star smile and trademark giggle.

Netflix teases the film, based on the 2000 bestseller of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons…From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

The film, which earned a rare NC-17 rating from the streamer, also stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Cannavale.

Blonde debuts globally on Netflix September 23.

