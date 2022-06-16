WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs were off last night. They are 7-7 on the season and 4.5 games behind first place Savannah in the West. Wilson leads the East. Martinsville plays at home tonight against Asheboro.

Washington Nationals

The Braves swept the Nats with an 8-2 win last night. The Nats fall to 23-42 on the season. They are last in the NL East and 18.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Nats begin a five-game homestand against the Phillies tonight. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.