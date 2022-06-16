“The people on my posters are now my friends” — Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani getting superhero advice from her new Marvel family

Marvel Studios

In Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani plays a superhero fan who becomes a superhero herself — something that happened to the real-life Marvel geek when she landed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe herself.

The 19-year-old explains to ABC Audio that joining the ranks of big- and small-screen heroes came with quite the support group.

“They’re so incredibly welcoming,” Vellani says of her fellow MCU stars.

“I was kind of intimidated going into this entire thing because I didn’t know if anyone else was going to reach out. And I really needed some sort of handbook on the superhero world, because it’s difficult, and it’s very overwhelming at times.”

She adds, “And the fact that, you know, Brie Larson and, like, Simu [Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu] and Chris Pratt, they all just made themselves available for me to kind of ask my questions and then just vent if I wanted to. It … just really meant the world.”

She says, “Yeah. It’s crazy: The people that are on my posters back home are now my friends!”

Iman’s turn as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel will also be seen on the big screen, as she’ll appear alongside her character’s favorite hero, Larson’s Captain Marvel, in The Marvels, hitting theaters next July.

The first two episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

