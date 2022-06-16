Thursday, June 16, 2022
Increasing clouds with a high of 94 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Tennessee Valley will slowly drift southwest through the end of the week. A cold front will then move south into the area on Friday. Very humid and hot conditions will remain today and Friday and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging winds, excessive rainfall and large hail. Conditions should become cooler and much less humid for the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
