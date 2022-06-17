Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNewsNational84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman shot dead at church meeting in Alabama
NewsNational

84-year-old man, 75-year-old woman shot dead at church meeting in Alabama

staff
By staff
0
8
kali9/Getty Images

(VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala.) — An 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot dead at a small church group meeting in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect — a 71-year-old man who occasionally attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church — is in custody, Vestavia Hills Police said at a news conference Friday.

The gunman also wounded an 84-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect was at the church event when he took out a handgun and opened fire, police said. A motive is not clear, police said.

An event attendee subdued the suspect until police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.

The suspect acted alone, police said.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said the community, located about 7 miles outside of Birmingham, is “close-knit, resilient” and “loving.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWhy some counties are still struggling to vaccinate residents against COVID-19
Next articleBryan Cranston and Annette Bening hit the jackpot with ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE