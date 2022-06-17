Chris Evans reveals whether he’s Team Captain America or Team Buzz Lightyear

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lightyear blasts off into theaters Friday and Chris Evans, who plays the iconic space ranger, teased that fans will see a side of Buzz Lightyear not explored in the Toy Story movies.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Evans compared Buzz to Captain America, whom he brought to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the two are very different characters, Evans said they have a lot in common.

“I suppose when it comes to their heroism, it’s rooted in a sense of duty and responsibility, morality, dedication, focus, honesty,” said Evans. “A lot of their heroic traits overlap.”

So … is Evans Team Cap or Team Buzz?

“I got to go with Cap,” he declared, noting that, because he’s played the first Avenger since 2011, “That’s where my allegiance lies.”

Although Evans is in “Cap’s corner” right now, he hinted that his feelings toward Buzz could change “if I play this role for another 10 years.” He said that would “be a harder question to answer.”

Evans is excited his next adventure took him off planet Earth and into the cosmos. As it turns out, the 41-year-old actor is a big fan of films set in space and listed off his favorite childhood movies.

“I loved all the Alien movies. I really loved Apollo 13 when I was younger,” he raved. Evans also has a soft spot for Gravity, adding, “They really did a great job of bringing you to space and making you feel the kind of vastness and emptiness of the world.”

Lightyear, also starring Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Aduba, is now in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

