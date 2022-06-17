Friday, June 17, 2022
Two dead, one injured at Alabama church shooting

(VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala.) — Two people were shot and killed and one injured Thursday evening at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, The Vestavia Hills Police Department said.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3775 Crosshaven Drive around 6:22 p.m.

Capt. Shane Ware said during a briefing that a lone suspect entered the church meeting and began shooting. Three people were shot and two died. Another person is receiving treatment at a hospital, Ware added.

The next briefing will be Friday morning.

The suspected shooter is in police custody.

Darren J. Reynolds contributed to this report.

