Community Calendar

Monday, June 20

Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville-Henry County YMCA on Starling Avenue.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park, picnic shelter 3 and 4.

Tuesday, June 21

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor “Sunset Yoga on the Plaza” at 8 p.m. on the courtyard of the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The event will be led by Sheila Hubbard of Just Breathe Yoga and Bodywork.

Wednesday, June 22

Free paint classes from 3:15 to 4 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park in Collinsville. All materials will be provided. Hosted by Southside Survivor Response Center.

Thursday, June 23

Henry County School Board, 9 a.m. Summerlin meeting room of Henry County Administration Building.

Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway.

Friday, June 24

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at Bassett Ruritan Club.

Southside survivor response center community giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army parking lot.

Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

New College Institute Board of Directors, 1 p.m., Baldwin Building, 191 Fayette Street, Lecture Hall A.

Saturday, June 25

Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m., Calloway Drive. Eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns and pancakes.

Bassett Ruritan Club yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Tables can be rented for $10.

Barn Quilt painting class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Monday, June 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA.

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet on Monday June 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA.

Monday Markets at Fairystone State Park, picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.