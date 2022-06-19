(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Mattie Crews Belt, 99, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 16. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Kevin Carter, 44, of Axton, died Friday, June 17. The funeral will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home at 2550 A. L. Philpott Highway Axton. Hines Funeral Service is in charge.

Daniel Floyd Edwards, 75, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 16. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ronald Lee Fisher, 79 of Fayetteville, Ga., formerly of Martinsville, died Friday, June 10. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at 352 McDonough Road Baptist Church, Fayetteville, GA. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Jerry Cornett Jarrett, 74, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday, June 15. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Merideth N. Jeffress, 78, of Martinsville, died Friday, June 17. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jimmy Jones, 73, of Bassett, died Wednesday, June 15. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Loveleen W. Jones, 97, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, June 16. The funeral will be Sunday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Rich Acres Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Barbara Ann Lewellyn White, 82, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation will be Sunday, June 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. and services will be Monday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at Stanleytown United Methodist Church. Norris Funeral Service is in charge.

Cynthia Wolfe, 62, of Fieldale, died Thursday, June 9. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Posey Gordon Young Sr., 89, of Spencer, died Wednesday, June 15. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.