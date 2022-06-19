WHEE sports

Sunday, June 19, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs win again, this time over the Forest City Owls 12-8. Martinsville is now 9-7, tied with Lexington for second place in the West. They’ve won 7 out of their last 10 games. At 14-4 Savannah leads the West. Holly Springs is now on top in the East at 10-5.

Washington Nationals

The Phillies have had their way with the Nationals winning 2-1 yesterday, the fourth game in a five game series. The two teams meet again today at 12:05. The Nats fall to 23-46, the worst record in the National League. They are 22 games behind the first place Mets. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

