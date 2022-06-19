Sunday, June 19, 2022
Sunshine with a high of 80 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Sunny skies with pleasantly cool temperatures for mid-June will continue today and Monday. During the first half of next week, a ridge of high pressure will build northeastward into the Tennessee Valley. This will allow warmer and much more humid air to return to the region by Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures and increased moisture, increasing chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected as well.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
