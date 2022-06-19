Wildlife festival is a hit

The first-ever Wildlife Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History was drawing quite a crowd Saturday morning when the doors opened at 10 a.m. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, lizards and a python greeted visitors as they came up the front steps of the museum. There were 24 live animals scheduled to make an appearance throughout the day including poisonous snakes, raptors, an alligator, turtles, toads and a tortoise. Museum officials expected as many as a thousand visitors to turn out for the event.

