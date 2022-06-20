Monday, June 20, 2022
Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick “finally” address dating rumors

ABC/Randy Holmes

Everybody has seen obvious clickbait stories, and knows to ignore them, but when actor Billy Eichner saw one relating to his dating life, he couldn’t resist a click.

The post, titled “New Celebrity Relationships That Made Us Feel Better About 2021,” featured Eichner, the writer and star of the gay rom-com Bros, paired up with Anna Kendrick.

“Um,” Eichner responded, before tweeting it at the Pitch Perfect actress: “Hey @AnnaKendrick47 – cats out of the bag!!!”

He also added, “Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff but…I’m straight.”

For her part, Kendrick replied, “We can finally live our truth Billy! You’ve felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you’re free now! Our love can flourish!”

However, Eichner has already moved on from his fake relationship. The Billy on the Street and The Lion King star retweeted a post from Mariah Carey, who said she was planning to watch Bros at a private New York City screening related to Pride Month.

“Can’t wait to laugh, cry, laugh some more and love @billyeichner’s #BrosMovie,” the diva captioned a short video tweet.

To that, Eichner posted, “I’m sorry @AnnaKendrick47 but I’m seeing a new woman tonight.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

