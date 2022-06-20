WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

Peninsula beat the Mustangs 6-3 Sunday night. Martinsville is now 9-8, tied with Lexington for second place in the West. At 14-4 Savannah leads the West. Holly Springs is on top in the East at 11-5. Peninsula comes to Martinsville for a game tonight at Hooker Field.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Phillies 9-3 winning one game out of five. The Nats are 24-46 on the season and have today off. They’ll play the Orioles in a two game series beginning on Tuesday. The Nats are 21 games behind the first place Mets. The Cardinals lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.