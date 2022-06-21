In brief: ‘Yellowstone’ prequel gets a title change, and more

Taylor Sheridan’s new Yellowstone prequel for Paramount+ will be taking us a little further back in time than previously announced. The series, originally titled 1932, has been renamed 1923 and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to old one. Per the streamer, “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.” 1923 is set to debut on Paramount+ in December, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford…

Deadline reports that HBO Max’s Father of the Bride remake, which launched on Friday, has become its biggest movie premiere ever, specifically for a movie exclusively made for the streaming service. This marks the second time the 1950 film, starring Spencer Tracy, has been remade. A 1991 version starred Steve Martin in the lead role and also spawned a 1995 sequel. The twist in the latest remake is that the bride’s parents, played by Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, are on the verge of a divorce as their daughter announces her engagement…

Catherine Reitman’s Netflix comedy series Workin’ Moms will end with its upcoming seventh season. In a video posted to the show’s official Twitter page, Catherine — the daughter of the late Ghostbusters producer Ivan Reitman — called the final season a “love letter” to her father, who died earlier this year. “It is time. We’ve had a hell of a run and we’ve had a hell of a run because of you” Reitman told the show’s fans. “So thank you for making this job the best and I hope you love this season as much as I do.” Reitman will return to star in the final season alongside Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, Sarah McVie, Sadie Munroe, Peter Keleghan, Nikki Duval and Enuka Okuma…

Maureen Arthur, the actress best known for playing the ambitious mistress and secretary Hedy La Rue in the classic 1967 movie musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease, her brother, Gerald, told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 88. TV audiences might recognize Arthur as the flirty Orkan schoolgirl Zelka on the Robin Williams TV sitcom Mork & Mindy. She also showed up on episodes of Perry Mason, Get Smart, Gomer Pyle, USMC, Love, American Style, Sanford and Son, Too Close for Comfort, Murder, She Wrote, Highway to Heaven, Matlock and Empty Nest…

