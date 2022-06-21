Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Kristen Bell announces ‘Frozen 3’ with “zero authority”

Kristen Bell is manifesting another Frozen film.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, the actress teased, “I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3.”

But before anyone could get too excited, she added, “Please bear in mind I did say ‘zero authority,’ ’cause I can’t. I can’t do that – I’m not in charge.”

Fallon pushed a bit further, asking if there was anything in the works.

“Well, you know, I’ll keep it mysterious,” she said. “But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we’re all in, what are we waiting for?”

Bell voiced Anna in the first two Frozen films, the younger sister to Menzel’s Elsa. Frozen II was released in 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

