Brad Pitt talks quitting smoking, loneliness in candid new interview

Elizaveta Porodina/GQ

Brad Pitt got candid in an interview for the August issue of GQ.

The Oscar winner, 58, opened up about where he sees himself in his career, feelings of loneliness, and how he has put his health first by quitting smoking and attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

Pitt revealed he quit smoking during the pandemic, opting to give up cigarettes entirely because trying to cut back wasn’t working for him.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day,” he told the publication. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Another vice he overcame was giving up alcohol six years ago. He detailed his time attending AA over the course of a year and a half.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he said. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

Though many might expect him to be a social butterfly, Pitt shared, “I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.”

These days, the Hollywood heartthrob is spending more time behind the camera as a producer. That’s purposeful, he said, as he’s planning out what comes next for him in his career.

“I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester,” he noted. “What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

