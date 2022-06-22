Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeNewsHealthNearly 1 in 5 American adults who had COVID still have long-haul...
NewsHealth

Nearly 1 in 5 American adults who had COVID still have long-haul symptoms, data shows

staff
By staff
0
5
Carol Yepes/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 1 in 5 American adults who have had COVID-19 are still suffering from long-haul symptoms, according to new data collected by the Census Bureau and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The data, collected from June 1 to June 13, 2022, showed that more than 40% of adults in the United States reported having been infected with COVID-19 in the past, with 19% reporting that they are currently still experiencing symptoms of “long COVID.”

Overall, approximately 1 in 13 adults in the U.S. — or 7.5% — have long COVID-19 symptoms, which the groups define as symptoms that were not experienced by individuals prior to their COVID-19 infection, and these symptoms have lasted three or more months after first contracting the virus.

The new data showed that older Americans are less likely to suffer from long COVID-19, as compared to younger adults. Nearly three times as many individuals, in the 50-59 category, currently have long COVID, as compared to their counterparts, who are 80 years and older.

Women were also more likely than men to have long COVID-19, with 9.4% of women currently reporting long-haul symptoms, as compared to 5.5% of men.

Nearly 9% of Hispanic adults reported that they currently have long COVID, a percentage that is higher than non-Hispanic white (7.5%), Black (6.8%) and non-Hispanic Asian adults (3.7%).

Bisexual adults and transgender adults were also found to be more likely to suffer long COVID-19 symptoms as compared to adults of other sexual orientations and gender identities. An estimated 15% of transgender adults were reported to have long COVID-19 symptoms, compared to 5% of cisgender male adults and 9% of cisgender female adults.

MORE: COVID-19 nurse reflects on 1 million American virus deaths: ‘We are still mourning losses’
Further explanation as to why some groups may have had higher rates of long COVID-19 was not specified.

Kentucky (12.7%), Alabama (12.1%), Tennessee and South Dakota (11.6%) were found to have the highest percentage of adults who currently have long COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleUvalde school district puts Pete Arredondo on administrative leave
Next articleOhio State University granted trademark for the word ‘THE’ on merchandise
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE