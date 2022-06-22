New trailer for comedy ‘Mack & Rita’ shows off age-swapping Diane Keaton

Courtesy of Gravitas Premiere

Oscar winner Diane Keaton is coming back to movie theaters this summer in the new film Mack & Rita.

We got our first look at the comedy in the new trailer that was released Wednesday, which finds a 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody and influencer Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) magically transformed into the 70-year-old version of herself.

Keaton plays the older version of Mack, called “Aunt Rita” to avoid confusion. According to its press release, the film promises to “celebrate being true to yourself at any age.”

Mack & Rita hits theaters everywhere August 11 and also stars Taylour Paige, Simon Rex, Loretta Devine, and Patti Harrison.

