Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNew trailer for comedy 'Mack & Rita' shows off age-swapping Diane Keaton
NewsEntertainment

New trailer for comedy ‘Mack & Rita’ shows off age-swapping Diane Keaton

staff
By staff
0
4
Courtesy of Gravitas Premiere

Oscar winner Diane Keaton is coming back to movie theaters this summer in the new film Mack & Rita.

We got our first look at the comedy in the new trailer that was released Wednesday, which finds a 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody and influencer Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) magically transformed into the 70-year-old version of herself.

Keaton plays the older version of Mack, called “Aunt Rita” to avoid confusion. According to its press release, the film promises to “celebrate being true to yourself at any age.”

Mack & Rita hits theaters everywhere August 11 and also stars Taylour Paige, Simon Rex, Loretta Devine, and Patti Harrison.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleElliot Page says he’s “proud” of trans storyline on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season three
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE