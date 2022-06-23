Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentDreamWorks releases final season trailer for 'Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous'
NewsEntertainment

DreamWorks releases final season trailer for ‘Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous’

staff
By staff
0
7
DreamWorks Animation/Netflix

In case Jurassic Park: Dominion isn’t enough dinosaur action for you, DreamWorks Animation has released the trailer for the final season of the animated series Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous.

The award-winning show centers on a group of kids whose trip to a dinosaur-themed summer camp goes, well, all Jurassic Park. The fifth season has the gang plotting their escape from the camp with the help of Kenji’s dad, but when one when of the campers turns on his friends, the others must band together if they have any chance of saving the dinos and finally getting home.

Dropping on Netflix July 21, this season will feature the voices of guest stars, including Haley Joel Osment, Glen Powell and Jameela Jamil.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFeds search home of former DOJ official tied to Trump’s efforts to overturn election
Next articleJan. 6 hearing live updates: Focus is Trump’s effort to corrupt Justice Department
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE