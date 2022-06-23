Four Walls: The ‘Always Sunny’ guys launch charity whiskey brand

FXX/Patrick McElhenney

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, the guys behind the hit FX show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, are getting into the celebrity spirits business — but it’s all for a good cause.

The creators of the show centered in a pub have announced the creation of their Four Walls Whiskey collection, a celebration, as McElhenney says, of “the four walls that have held our favorite memories in and kept our troubles out.”

Four Walls’ two offerings are “a rare Irish Whiskey with premium commemorative packaging for serious whiskey collectors” and “a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye offering crafted with bartenders in mind and made to celebrate with fans.”

In a video announcement, slightly in character from their Always Sunny roles, Day declares, “Oh! I’m glad we’re getting in on the celebrity spirit brand thing. A lot of money in that.”

Howerton replies, “But in our case, a lot of money for bars and bartenders.”

“Forrrr?” Day replies. “I just want to be clear, we’re not going to be making a little tiny bit of the money?”

McElhenney clarifies that 100% of the profits for the brown stuff will be benefitting the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association’s charity HARP [Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania]. The organization has been helping out bars and restaurants that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast-strength whiskey is aged 15 years to commemorate Always Sunny‘s 15 years on the air. Limited to 755 bottles, it retails for $999 and features “premium packaging that includes signatures by Glenn, Rob, and Charlie, and a mirrored, engraved box.”

The “Bartenders Blend” rye mix sells for $89.95.

Both options have rated well in a blind tasting and are certainly classier than if the guys branded their own rum ham.

