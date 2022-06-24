A woman from Bassett faces multiple charges for opening fire on 4 Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies. It happened Wednesday at a Pine Valley Road residence where deputies responded to a call of a woman with a gun who was behaving erratically. According to investigators the woman went into a wooded area and continued firing at the deputies. She is now booked into the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Bassett woman tries to kill four Henry County deputies
