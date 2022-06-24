WHEE sports

Friday, June 24, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

Forest City shutout the Mustangs last night 1-0. Martinsville is 10-10 on the season and in second place in the West behind 17-5 Savannah. Wilson is in the top spot in the East at 15-6. The Mustangs play Tri-City at home tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Nats were off yesterday. They are 25-47 on the season and begin a three-game series with the Rangers tonight. The Nats are 20.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Cardinals and the Brewers are tied atop the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Guardians lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

