Community Calendar

Saturday, June 25

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet 6-10 a.m. $8.

Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m., Calloway Drive. Eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns and pancakes.

Bassett Ruritan Club yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Tables can be rented for $10.

Barn Quilt painting class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway.

Quarter auction for Fiedale Volunteer Fire Company, 2 p.m.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department hamburger steak dinner, 4-7 p.m. $10.

Sunday, June 26

Homecoming Celebration at the Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs at 10:30 a.m. The special guests will be The Richards, a full time ministry in song and evangelism. Lunch will follow.

Monday, June 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA.

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board will meet on Monday June 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA.

Monday Market at Fairystone State Park, picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Chix with Stix at 10:30 a.m. Piedmont Arts.

Grow MHC 2022 Awards, 11 a.m. City Council Chambers, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday, June 29

Free community meal drive thru at Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot from 5-5:45 p.m.

Free community meal at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, 5-6 p.m. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve your meals.

Thursday, June 30

Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call

276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.