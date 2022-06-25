(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Mildred Brown, 89, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 23. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 29, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. A floating visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, from 1-5 p.m.at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ronald Lee Fisher, 79 of Fayetteville, Ga., formerly of Martinsville, died Friday, June 10. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at 352 McDonough Road Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ga. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Loveleen W. Jones, 97, of Ridgeway, died Thursday, June 16. The funeral will be Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at Rich Acres Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Lorie Ann Robinette, 49, of Ridgeway, died Monday, June 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gladys Setliff, 95, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, June 21. The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Chatham Heights United Methodist Church in Martinsville, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Larry Thacker, 55, of Bassett, Virginia, died Thursday, June 23. All services are private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.