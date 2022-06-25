WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs last night 7-3. Martinsville is 11-11 on the season and in second place in the West behind 18-5 Savannah. Morehead is in the top spot in the East at 15-6. The Mustangs play Peninsula at home tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat Texas yesterday 2-1. They are 26-47 on the season and play the Rangers again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. The Nats are 20.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Cardinals and the Brewers are tied atop the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Guardians lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.