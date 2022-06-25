Saturday, June 25, 2022
Three people shot, one fatally at WeatherTech warehouse shooting in Chicago suburb, authorities confirm

(CHICAGO) — One person is dead and two were inujured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported.

Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a subject shot, Bolingbrook police said in an online statement.

The suspect was located and taken into custody Saturday at approximately 9:25 a.m., police said.

According to police, in addition to the one victim dead, another is in critical condition and one has been released from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

