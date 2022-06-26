At least 8 people shot at rave dance party in Tacoma, Washington

Carrastock/Getty Images

(TACOMA, Wash.) — At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd.

A barrage of gunfire erupted during an argument that broke out in an alley behind the venue, located in an area filled with mostly car dealerships and auto repair shops, according to police.

Police immediately closed streets around the crime scene as officers and paramedics responded and began treating the wounded.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities and no arrests were immediately announced.

The victims appear to have all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized in stable condition, the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to the scene after multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired at the rave.

“Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with a large crowd and multiple shooting victims,” according to the police statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

