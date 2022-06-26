Sunday, June 26, 2022
WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

Peninsula beat the Mustangs last night 7-5. Martinsville is 11-12 on the season and in third place in the West behind the HiToms and 19-5 Savannah. Morehead is in the top spot in the East at 17-6. The Mustangs play at Holly Springs tonight.

Washington Nationals

Texas beat the Nats 3-2 Saturday. The Nats are 26-48 on the season and play the Rangers again this afternoon at 2:35 p.m. The Nats are 21.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Cardinals and the Brewers are tied atop the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

