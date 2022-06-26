HomeDailiesIncreasing clouds with a high of 87 today
Increasing clouds with a high of 87 today

staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Locally heavy rainfall is possible tonight and into Monday. There is a threat of
isolated flash flooding due the multiple rounds of thunderstorms with intense rainfall rates. A cold front will move from the Mid Mississippi Valley today into the central Appalachians late tonight, then into the Carolinas on Monday and Monday night. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of this front. Cooler weather and a lower chance of precipitation is forecast behind the front as high pressure wedges down the east side of the Appalachians for Tuesday through Thursday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.