Increasing clouds with a high of 87 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Locally heavy rainfall is possible tonight and into Monday. There is a threat of

isolated flash flooding due the multiple rounds of thunderstorms with intense rainfall rates. A cold front will move from the Mid Mississippi Valley today into the central Appalachians late tonight, then into the Carolinas on Monday and Monday night. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of this front. Cooler weather and a lower chance of precipitation is forecast behind the front as high pressure wedges down the east side of the Appalachians for Tuesday through Thursday.

