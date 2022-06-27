Monday, June 27, 2022
Amtrak train derails in Missouri, injuries reported

(MENDON, Mo.) — About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News Live his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.

Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.

The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.

Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel are responding, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

