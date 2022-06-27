HBO says the fourth season of ‘Succession’ is underway

HBO

With the release of a photo of the show’s “clapper,” HBO announced Monday that shooting on the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series Succession has begun.

The show, which has earned 23 Emmy nominations and nine wins, as well as trophies from the Screen Actors Guild and others, will have a 10-episode fourth season, HBO revealed.

The series centers on the powerful Roy family, led by patriarch Logan Roy — played by Emmy winner Brian Cox — and the family drama surrounding the members serving in his media empire, including fellow Emmy winner Jeremy Strong‘s Kendall, Kieran Culkin‘s Roman, Sarah Snook‘s Siobhan and Alan Ruck‘s Connor.

The network teases of the upcoming season: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The season is expected to debut next year.

