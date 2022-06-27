(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Mildred Brown, 89, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 23. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 29, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. A floating visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, from 1-5 p.m.at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Georgie Mae Earles, 91, of Martinsville, died Friday, June 24, 2022. The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Rita N. Martin, 92, of Henry, died Saturday, June 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Samuel “Sam” Mills, 73, of the Stella community in Patrick Springs, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. His graveside service will be held on Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Stella Christian Church. Military rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Gladys Setliff, 95, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, June 21. The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Chatham Heights United Methodist Church in Martinsville, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

​​James “Doug” Whitlow Sr., 89, of Bassett, died Saturday, June 25, 2022. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Bassett, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.