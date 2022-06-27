“See you at the movies”: Tom Cruise thanks theaters, fans as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes $1 billion mark

Paramount Pictures

On Monday afternoon, Tom Cruise took to Twitter as his Top Gun: Maverick surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Cruise, the producer and star of the blockbuster, was adamant that his film avoid debuting on streaming, choosing instead with Paramount Pictures to delay the movie multiple times during the pandemic, with the goal of getting the film on the big screen.

His message didn’t specifically mention Top Gun‘s bottom line — it is now his biggest movie ever — but instead thanked everybody who fought to preserve the theatrical experience.

Cruise noted, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you.”

He added, “See you at the movies.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.