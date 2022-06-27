Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentThe King reigns at the box office: 'Elvis' edged out 'Top Gun:...
NewsEntertainment

The King reigns at the box office: ‘Elvis’ edged out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ after all

staff
By staff
0
2
Warner Bros. Pictures

It was a dogfight at the box office over the weekend, but in the end, Elvis downed Maverick.

Newly revised numbers quoted by Variety show that Baz Luhrmann‘s Presley biopic beat Tom Cruise‘s sequel by around a million bucks — close, but still good enough for a first place finish.

The trade reports that Elvis made $31.1 million in its first weekend in theaters, while Top Gun: Maverick brought in $29.6 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. Earlier estimates had the movies tied at $30.5 million apiece.

That said, don’t feel bad for Tom: Maverick is the star’s biggest hit of his long career and flew past the billion-dollar mark at the global box office after just a month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBetter Call Carol: Burnett to appear in final season of her “favorite show” ‘Better Call Saul’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE