Christian Bale would return as Batman — on one condition

Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy from 2005-2015, says he’s open to suiting up as the caped crusader one more time — providing Nolan was back on board as well.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” Bale tells Screen Rant. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.'”

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Nolan’s trilogy kicked off with Batman Begins in 2005, followed by The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Currently, Robert Pattinson is set to reprise as the hero in a sequel to director Matt Reeves‘ hit The Batman.

Oscar winner Bale will soon make his MCU debut, playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, opening nationwide July 8.

