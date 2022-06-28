In Brief: Russell Crowe to star in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist; ‘ER’ actress dies at 61, and more

Russell Crowe has been tapped to star in The Pope’s Exorcist, a supernatural thriller from Overlord director Julius Avery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Crowe will play real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who served as the Vatican’s chief exorcist with some 100,000-plus alleged exorcisms under his belt. Amorth died in 2016 at the age of 91. He wrote two memoirs — An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories — which detailed his experiences battling demons…

Deadline reports Emma Roberts has joined the ensemble cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web, joining Dakota Johnson, who will star as the titular Marvel character, first introduced in the comics back in 1980. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim also star in the film from S.J. Johnson, executive producer and lead director of Netflix’s acclaimed Marvel series, Jessica Jones. Madame Web has been given a July 7 release date…

Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles as patient Loretta Sweet in ER and inspector Bryn Carson in Nash Bridges, died in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday in an apparent drowning. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. police confirmed in a report obtained by Variety. A rep for Mara tells the outlet that she was staying at the summer home of her sister, Martha. Mara’s other notable TV credits include NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal, Law & Order, The West Wing, Monk, Shameless, Ray Donovan, Dexter and Criminal Minds. On film, she played Billy Crystal’s daughter in 1982’s Mr. Saturday Night…

