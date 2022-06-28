Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeNewsWorldThe Kid LAROI teams with Coca-Cola and Snapchat for new AR experience
NewsWorld

The Kid LAROI teams with Coca-Cola and Snapchat for new AR experience

staff
By staff
0
5
John Shearer/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI has been digitized for an all new augmented reality initiative that will see him performing virtually on Snapchat.

The Australian singer wore a motion capture suit to choreograph the dance moves for his song “Thousand Miles,” which will be performed by his avatar for its new music video. The musical performance, which will only be on Snapchat, will be put on by Coca-Cola for their season-long “Coke Summer Music” campaign.

Fans can tune in on the video sharing app, the Coke Studio website, Snapchat’s Lens Carousel and by scanning billboards in Chicago or New York with a Snapcode. You can also test your LAROI chops by spotting Easter eggs hidden throughout the performance.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article8-year-old boy fatally shoots 1-year-old girl after finding dad’s gun in Florida motel
Next articleChris Hemsworth turns ‘Thor’ premiere into family date night with wife and kids
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE