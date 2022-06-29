Developing tropical storm targets Caribbean as Houston braces for possible tropical depression

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Three tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic basin that could develop into a tropical storm or tropical depression over the next two days.

The closest system to the U.S. is near the Texas coast. It has a 40% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression as it moves on shore just south of Houston in the next 24 hours.

Up to six inches of rain is possible south of Houston and three to four inches is expected for Houston itself Wednesday night through Friday morning. Street flooding is possible.

The second system is in the southern Caribbean and has a 90% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are expected in Aruba and life-threatening flash flooding is forecast for Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The third tropical system is now moving through the central Atlantic and will be hovering over the eastern Caribbean by this weekend. This storm may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico for the 4th of July.

