Elizabeth Olsen will “never” think of her ‘Multiverse of Madness’ character as a “baddie”

Marvel Studios

(POTENTIAL SPOILERS) Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff may have been causing multiversal chaos as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but she doesn’t see her character as a villain.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran recently stopped by Good Morning America to answer fan questions. When asked about what it was like to play an evil character, Olsen said, “I will never think of her as a baddie.”

“I think she learns a lesson, but I think of her as she’s just processing big emotions,” she explained, drawing a parallel between her MCU persona and the protagonist of her and husband Robbie Arnett‘s new children’s book, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, out now.

Olsen described Hattie Harmony’s name as being “inspired by helping kids deal with big, complicated feelings that are hard to understand or identify” and giving kids the language and tools to manage those feelings.

The Emmy-nominated actress said she utilized methods like mindful movement and mindful breathing when dealing with “a lot of weird panic attacks” in her early 20s, which she said “really threw me off.”

“I never had a stress ball, but I would do other kinds of body tension things to help relieve the anxiety in my head or the stress or the overwhelming feelings I would get,” she continued. “And also the positive self-talk that Hattie uses I feel like we could all use a little bit of that.”

With the fate of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch left uncertain at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen said she doesn’t know what’s next for her in the MCU.

“I would love to know myself,” she said. “Keep spreading rumors and maybe they’ll hire me again.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.