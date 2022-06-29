Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick try 'Footloose' dance challenge

By staff
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kevin Bacon has officially joined in on the TikTok Footloose challenge.

The actor, who played Ren McCormack in the 1984 classic, shared a video of himself trying the viral dance challenge with his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, on Tuesday.

“I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography but figured we’d give it a spin,” he captioned the clip.

The challenge is set to the film’s theme song of the same name by Kenny Loggins.

It’s unclear when the dance sequence became a popular trend on the platform but fans loved Bacon’s attempt at it.

“Just like that, I’m back in high school in 1984,” one user commented. Bacon himself liked the comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

