Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Manhunt underway after 2 sheriff’s deputies shot in Alabama

kali9/Getty Images

(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) — A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

The condition of the deputies has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

