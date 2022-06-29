(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Jerry Brewer, 65, of Axton, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Virginia “Ginger” Kiefer, 53, of Stuart, died Sunday, June 26. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Curtis Lee Manning, 94, of Bassett, died Saturday, June 25, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church on Friday, July 1. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Pamela Riddle, 69, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, June 28. The funeral will be held Friday, July 1, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.