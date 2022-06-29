Producer Barbara Broccoli teases a “reinvention” of James Bond is two years away

Nicola Dove – © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Don’t expect to see Daniel Craig‘s successor as James Bond for at least two years.

That’s the word to Deadline from Barbara Broccoli, the longtime producer of the 007 films with her stepbrother and producing partner Michael G. Wilson.

With speculation flying as to who will next don the super-spy’s tux — with names including Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba being bandied about — Broccoli insists, “Nobody’s in the running.”

She says of Ian Fleming‘s secret agent, who was apparently killed off-screen at the end of No Time To Die, “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through.”

The producer adds, “There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time …”

Whoever does step into them has some big, gadget-filled shoes to fill: No Time To Die made more than $774 million worldwide.

