Report: NeNe Leakes negotiating settlement in racial discrimination lawsuit against Bravo

After former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes filed a racial discrimination suit against the Bravo network and the producers of the show in the spring, she is reportedly negotiating a settlement.

This week, an Atlanta judge granted an extension until August 19 to settle the dispute, according to Page Six.

Leakes, who appeared in 11 seasons of RHOA, filed the lawsuit in April, claiming that she suffered years of racist remarks from former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The 54-year-old entertainer says that Bravo, NBCUniversal and show executive producer Andy Cohen “fostered a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Leakes also claims that as a result of her lawsuit, she was blacklisted and prevented from working.

As previously reported, NeNe is also facing another legal battle: she is being sued by the estranged wife of her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh alleges that Leakes was having an affair with Nyonisela while he was still married to her and broke up their relationship. Malomine claims she suffered “emotional distress, humiliation and loss of affection.”

Earlier this month, NeNe responded to the lawsuit on Instagram.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much. And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never,” she said, before adding, “Nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems.”

Leakes previously said that Sioh brought joy to her life after the loss of her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September after a battle with colon cancer.

